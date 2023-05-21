X

McQuade, Roberta

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCQUADE, Roberta

Roberta McQuade of Atlanta passed away on May 9, 2023 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

Born in Middleborough, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Robert and Lillian Gross. She was a sister to Mary, Paul, Peter, John, Martha Jane and Little Robert. Roberta was married to her husband, Steve for 47 years. They moved to Atlanta in 1982 and raised their family in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Along with Steve, Roberta leaves behind her children, Sarah, Andrew (Lizz), Caitlin (Trey) and Majorie (Roberto); and five grandchildren, Enrique, Rosa, Maria, Brian and Justin.

Roberta graduated from Bridgewater State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1975. She earned her Master's Degree in Special Education a few years later.

She was a dedicated teacher. During her career with the Fulton County Board of Education she worked tirelessly with special education students, most recently at Ridgeview Charter Middle School. She retired in 2015 after teaching for 32 years.

Roberta was a lifelong runner, inspired by the athletes she watched running the Boston Marathon. After running countless 10Ks, at 50 years old she ran her first marathon. That led to her quest to run a marathon in all 50 states. She accomplished that goal in 2014, thanks to her many friends and running partners. Roberta ran Boston in 2006 and completed at total of 67 marathons. She also loved the Peachtree Road Race, finishing more than 30 times.

The family would welcome your prayers, memories and support. Cards, emails, phone calls and texts will be answered as soon as possible.

Roberta would appreciate donations in her memory to Labrador Friends of the South https://labradorfriends.com/ or a charity close to your heart.

The family would like to invite friends to join them at Manuel's Tavern (602 North Highland Ave., Atlanta 30307) on Saturday, June 17, from 3 PM to 6 PM, to share stories and memories of Roberta.

