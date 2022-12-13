MCLARTY, Donna Wilson



Donna Wilson McLarty was born January 17, 1945 and went to be with the Lord, as well as her Mom (Dorothy Irby Wilson), Dad (David Henry Wilson), Aunt Margaret Irby, Aunt Jenny Hunt – and her many pets over the years – on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She is survived by her husband, W. Theron McLarty, Jr.; daughters, Jessica M. "Gigi" Collins, Jennifer M. Sardone, and Janna M. Chandler; her son, William Theron McLarty, III; and her sisters, Kathryn Hynes and Jean Keeler; and her ten grandchildren – Liam Collins, Aidan Collins, Henry Collins, Grace Collins, Cameron Sardone, Emma Chandler, Eleanor Chandler, Austin Chandler, Greta McLarty, and Elliott McLarty.



Family and friends' visitation will occur 6 PM to 8 PM ET at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Tuesday, December 13. Those wishing to celebrate Donna / Mom's memory are invited to her 1p ET service at Northside Drive Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 14. The family graveside service will be at 11 AM CT at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday, December 17.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donna's name to the Bearded Collie Club of America, the Atlanta Boy Choir, or Northside Drive Baptist Church.



