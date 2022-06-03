ajc logo
McKissick, Mary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MCKISSICK (MALCOM), Mary Frances

Mary Frances Malcom McKissick, age 90, passed away on May 30, 2022 at her home on Greendale Farm in Jersey, Georgia. She was born in Walton County on February 28, 1932 to the late Mary Harris Malcom Reiter and late John Grady Malcom. She was best known as Wife, Mama, Grandmama (or GM), Great-Grandmama, and friend. Married to the late Bobby Gene McKissick, they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2001. Her love for her family and community were unparalleled. A constant pillar of support and strength to those in her life - she never hesitated to help those she loved. Her family describes her as one of the strongest people in their lives, having devoted much of her life to the care of others. Frances served the Lord as a member of Jersey United Methodist Church for over 65 years - holding numerous appointed positions throughout the years. During her life, she was also a member and former secretary of the First Ladies of Walton (FLOW) and member of the Jersey Homemakers Club. She was a supporter of the Georgia 4-H Foundation and volunteered for Walton County 4-H for many years. She is survived by members of her family including her son and daughter, Dr. John McKissick (Nancy) of Athens, Georgia and Jane McKissick Carter (Thomas) of Jersey, Georgia; grandchildren, Chase McKissick (Heidi) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mary Ann McKissick Hermosillo (Michael) of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Robert "Bob" Carter (Stephanie) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Elizabeth "Libby" Carter Shepherd (Alec) of Athens, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Carter McKissick, Anna Kate McKissick, Eleanor Carter, and Oliver Hermosillo. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4th at 11:00AM at Jersey United Methodist Church in Jersey, Georgia with a visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in her memory to the charitable organization of your choice.

