McKee, Victor

MCKEE, Jr., Victor



Rev. Victor Hugo "Hugh" McKee, Jr., age 96, died May 1, 2022. He was born in Atlanta on December 27, 1925, the son of Victor H. McKee, Sr., and Emma Mitchell McKee. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Frances Elizabeth McKee, and a son, John Edward McKee.



He is survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Clara Gilstrap McKee, of Chickamauga, Georgia; a daughter, Clara Elizabeth White, and her husband, James W. White; and grandchildren Michael John White, William Justin White, and Victoria Belle White.



Born in Atlanta's West End, Rev. McKee attended Lee Street School, Joe Brown Junior High School, and Boys' High School. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy for two years after enlisting in 1944. He was a graduate of Young Harris College, Emory University, and the Candler School of Theology. Following his ordination as a minister, he served forty-two years as a member of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church before his retirement in 1990.



A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove UMC on Tuesday, May 17 at 2:00 PM, with visitation following the service.



