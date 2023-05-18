MCGUE, Joy Ruth



Joy Ruth Keller McGue, a beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed peacefully on May 14, 2023, after a long battle with a form of Alzheimer's disease. Joy was born on April 20, 1940, to George C. Keller and Lois M. Mapes in Wichita Falls, Texas. As a 1958 graduate of Wichita Falls High school, she was a cheerleader and member of the tennis team, among many other activities. Always a proud Texan, she had many fond childhood memories from working at the Merle Norman studio at her father's department store Keller's Sportswear, to working as a camp counselor at Camp Longhorn. She earned her bachelor's degree in education at Texas Tech University in 1961, where she was a Tri Delta, and stayed connected to her sorority sisters throughout her adult life. While at Texas Tech, she was chosen as a President's Ambassador to help host dignitaries, and a former President of the United States on campus. In her senior year, she was set up on a blind date with an Air Force pilot stationed at Reese Air Force base. After graduating, she moved to Denver, Colorado, to begin teaching school. Soon after, Pete showed up to propose. They married July 14, 1962, in Wichita Falls. Pete has always said she was the most perfect, resilient military wife, throughout both the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. To their family, they are the epitome of what a long, happy, healthy marriage is. Joy continued to teach and retain her teaching certification in Texas, Colorado, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. Her most proud accomplishments and connected relationships were as an English as a Second Language Teacher in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where she touched the lives of many students. Joy was always moving, from being an avid tennis player, water skier, and golfer. She found many ways to give back from volunteering for Meals on Wheels, organizing yard sales for the American Cancer Society, and ushering at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. She was a proud mother to her three children, Mark, Meridith, and Melissa. Joy was always present in any activity that involved her children. Joy was also known as "Mimi" to her seven grandchildren, who have such fond memories of her offering them warm maple syrup on their pancakes, KitKats and Almond Joys. Joy always cherished her close relationships with her two sisters, Mary and Ann. She loved to laugh and connected with so many people. Always fun to be around, seeing the positive in life and the good in people. She was published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution when she wrote to the editor to suggest writing more uplifting stories. She embodied her name. She was a JOY to all that met her. Joy worshiped throughout her life at St. Michael and All Angels in Stone Mountain, Georgia, St. Paul's Episcopal in Newnan, Georgia, and St. Michael and All Angels in Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Peter McGue of Fairview, Texas; son, Keller Mark McGue of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Meridith Casey and husband, Brian of Dallas, Texas and Melissa Ambery and husband, Jim of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Mallorie McGue, Morgan Lynn, Megan Casey, Keller Casey, Ansley Ambery, J.P. Casey, and James Ambery; sisters, Mary McCormick and husband, Ed of Bowie, Texas and Ann Parks of Fort Worth, Texas; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois Keller; and nephew, James Robert Parks. The family would like to give a special thanks to her angels and caregivers at Grand Brook Memory Care in Allen, TX, and The Anchor of Hope Hospice Team for keeping her dignified throughout her illness, and showering her with love and attention. The family will hold a private ceremony in June where she will be inurned at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Arlington, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences and online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.

