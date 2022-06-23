MCDEVITT, Kathleen



Kathleen Patricia McDevitt of Cumming Georgia, born June 3, 1941 in Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 19, 2022. Kathleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael H. McDevitt, after 39 years of a loving marriage. She is survived by their three children Tammy, Mike and Rodney; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Services will be today at 12 noon at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens.



