MCDERMOTT, Eileen

Eileen Theresa McDermott, 79, passed unexpectedly on October 7, 2022 in Marietta, Georgia.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to Stanley and Helen Cuskie, she was an honors student and class treasurer at Elmont Memorial High School, and a graduate of SUNY Farmingdale with a degree in applied science.

Growing up, she loved reading and writing, scrapbooking, bicycling with friends, Brooklyn Dodgers baseball, playing Scrabble at the beach, cooking and playing piano.

At Newsday on Long Island, she worked in Viewpoints as office manager, administrative assistant and backup letters editor. At The Atlanta Journal & Constitution, she was administrative assistant to the managing editor and calendar editor.

Those who knew her best appreciated her warm personality and sense of humor, integrity, research expertise and problem solving skills.

A natural photographer who loved to travel, she brought along her camera everywhere, including many places around the world.

Her photo of a canal in Venice, Italy won an AJC employee photo contest. She also gained her first professional credit at the AJC when an editor asked to publish her personal photo for a local story about an enormous sunflower field.

Inspired to take her photography hobby more seriously, she took professional courses, won more contests and began making her own greeting cards.

Eileen loved holidays with family and enjoyed making each new celebration the "best ever."

She is survived by her son, Christopher (Jenn Morley); and grandson, Jace Lavelle. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cathleen; and husband, Charles.

A celebration of her life and photography will be curated at eileenmcdermott.com.

