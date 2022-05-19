MCCREA, Dell Kinsey



On the evening of April 18, 2022, Dell McCrea passed away peacefully at the age of 99. She was born in Walterboro, South Carolina on January 4, 1923. Her father was Francis Lee Kinsey and mother was Beulah Hiott Kinsey, who we affectionally knew as Nanny Love. Dell had a quiet and peaceful childhood in the low country of South Carolina with her three sisters Nettie Matthews, Boodie Godwin and Frances Pate. Summers were enjoyed by many visits to nearby Edisto Beach.



Dell graduated from Furman University in 1943 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In her adult life, she was most proud of raising her three boys, Douglas, Richard and Keith.



After retiring from Georgia Power Company in 1988, she enjoyed traveling and was a loyal volunteer at Buckhead Christian Ministry. She was a longtime member of the Harmony Sunday School class at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, active in UMW, and was honored to serve on the Administrative Board of the Church. Dell had a lifetime love of card games, especially bridge, which she played regularly even as recently as this year.



Dell is survived by her sister Frances Pate of Charlotte, son Richard and his wife Karen, of Atlanta, son Doug and his wife Melinda, of Franklin, Tennessee, and son Keith and his wife Bonnie, of Richmond, Virginia. Her three loving grandchildren are Lauren McCrea of Phoenix, Arizona, Leslie McCrea Yesbeck of Richmond, and John McCrea of Atlanta.



The family wishes to thank the friendly and compassionate staff at Brighton Gardens of Buckhead where Dell lived for 10 years.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 23 at 2 PM in the Chapel at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, with reception to follow. Anyone wishing to leave donations is encouraged to consider the wonderful activities at Buckhead Christian Ministry, or Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.



Dell McCrea will be missed by all who knew her.

