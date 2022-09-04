MCCLUGGAGE, Ralph Melvin



Ralph Melvin McCluggage, 78, of Pine Lake, Georgia, passed away, August 22, 2022. He was born in San Luis Obispo, California June 15, 1944, to Francis Melvin and Wilma Christine McCluggage. He had one sibling, a sister, Sue Wilma Thorne and was raised a farm boy in Derby, Kansas. Ralph spent his life as a servant, often putting others before himself. A man who spread his love and acceptance for people literally all over the world. Ralph was a caring and thoughtful husband and father.



Ralph's Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM, September 10 at the Northlake Church of Christ, 1625 Cooledge Road, Tucker, Georgia 30084. For those who are out of town and would like to participate there will be a live stream of the Celebration of Life: https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthlakeChurchofChrist

