MCCLELLAND, Dennis Marion



Dennis Marion McClelland, 72, passed away at his home on June 16, 2021.



Denny was born on December 5, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late James Ralph McClelland Jr. and Marion Barber McClelland. He graduated from Northside High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Business. While we never heard much about his studies, Denny always had a good story to tell of his days in Athens with his older brothers Ralph and Walter as well as his countless friends that he made as a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. After graduation, he served as a member of the Air National Guard for a number of years.



Denny married the love of his life, Luanne Montgomery McClelland, on January 30, 1982. They raised their three children Dennis, Mason, and Lauren in Atlanta. Denny was a fiercely loyal husband, father, brother, and friend, and he would do anything to help support the ones that he loved. He spent many years caring for Luanne as she battled colon cancer, and his family was his greatest accomplishment. Having spent his whole life in Atlanta, Denny never met a stranger and was famous for playing the name game. If there was a connection, he would find it and make you feel like you were old friends catching up in no time. Denny was a longtime member of Ansley Golf Club and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies. He also belonged to Peachtree Presbyterian Church.



Denny is survived by his children, Dennis McClelland (Tessa), Mason McClelland, and Lauren McClelland Darden (Tad); his granddaughters, Molly and Emma McClelland and Annie Darden; his brother, Walter McClelland (Kathy); as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Luanne Montgomery McClelland, his father, James Ralph McClelland Jr., his mother, Marion Barber McClelland, and his brother, James Ralph McClelland III.



A celebration of Denny's life will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, with Reverend Doctor Chuck Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Williams Center.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Denny's name to Northside Youth Organization where Denny made some of his fondest memories coaching and connecting with friends in the community. Checks, made payable to Northside Youth Organization, should be mailed to PO Box 420486, Atlanta, GA 30342. If you prefer to give online, you may do so at nyosports.com. Please indicate that the gifts are in memory of Denny McClelland.

