McCallum, Marilyn

Marilyn Jean Bach McCallum "Mimi" passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 6, 2022.



Marilyn was a world traveler and has seen many parts of the world throughout her life. She loved her Swiss heritage and the town of Fairbury, Illinois, where she grew up. She was raised in one of the most beautiful antebellum homes, built by her father in the center of town. Throughout her life, she shared stories of her beloved horse Ginger and the family farms, where many wonderful gatherings took place. She traveled to Fairbury often with her family and made sure they experienced the greatly anticipated Fairbury Fair. Nothing was more important to her than her love of family. She raised four boys (Kevin, Cary, Chris and Chip) all one year apart in age, so she always had her hands full. "Mimi" was the most wonderful cook. There was never a Thanksgiving or Christmas where she did not have a grand gathering of people and great food. Visitors were always welcome and made to feel special.



Marilyn was born on January 15, 1938, in Fairbury, Illinois where she graduated High School. After graduation she attended Illinois Wesleyan College. Marilyn worked as a flight attendant for one of the most iconic Airlines of her day (TWA). She met her husband, Carl, on a flight while working. They were married on December 10, 1960 in Pensacola, Florida. Marilyn was very active in her community, volunteering for various school functions, activities and events over her lifetime. She was also musically gifted and played several instruments, but her favorite was the piano. She was often seen playing the piano at local events including playing for residents at the assisted living home.



Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl; and her son, Kevin.



Marilyn is survived by her sons, Cary (wife Susan, granddaughters, Erin and Kelly), Christopher (wife Elizabeth, granddaughter Parker) and Carl, Jr. "Chip" (fiancé Anita, granddaughters Macy and Julia); daughter-in-law, Cathy (granddaughter's Kaitlyn and Kelsey, great-granddaughter; Camryn and great-grandson, Valor). In lieu of flowers, please instead consider making a donation to John Knox Presbyterian Church.

