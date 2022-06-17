MAXWELL, Jaclyn Noelle



January 2, 1984 - June 10, 2022



Jaclyn Maxwell passed on June 10, 2022, at thirty-eight years old, from pancreatic cancer. Her loving husband and sister were by her side as the Lord brought her home. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Chris; and their three children, Harrison (10), Mark (7) and Everly Jayne (Evie) (4). She also leaves behind her older brother, Justin and younger sister, Samantha.



Jaclyn was born in Atlanta, GA to Mark and Laurie Balmes (who preceded her in death). She was born with an impish smile on her face and tested every boundary from that moment on. She would soon mature into a beloved friend to everyone in her orbit and whose heart of gold only grew with age. She was the life of every party and the thread that always brought friends and family together. To have known Jaclyn was a gift and the lucky ones that knew her were graced with her laughter, beautiful smile, amazing sense of humor, unabashed joy for life, welcoming and inclusive attitude to all she met and of course her amazing dance moves.



Destined to do great things, after graduating the University of Georgia, she obtained her doctorate of Physical Therapy at Georgia State University. She became a renowned pediatric physical therapist in the Atlanta area as a co-owner of Sunshine Pediatric Therapy where she carried out her life's work of working with children, especially children with special needs.



She met her soulmate Chris Maxwell in Athens at the University of Georgia in 2005, and they were married March 20, 2010. They started married life young and in love and began to build towards their future, adding three precious children to their family over the next 12 years. Other than working with children with special needs, Jaclyn's other calling in this life was to be a fantastic mother to her three beautiful children, whom she adored more than anything in this world and who she continues to watch over and live through.



Above everything, Jaclyn loved her family. She was a strong, steady and loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt and sister. She will be missed dearly by her aunts and uncles, sister-in-law, mother- and father-in-law, many cousins, her brother Justin, her best friend and sister, Samantha, and of course, her husband and children.



A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday June 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Jaclyn N. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship", through the Georgia Foundation for Physical Therapy. The family has established this endowment to provide scholarship funding for physical therapists pursuing a career in pediatrics. To make a donation, go to https://gfptonline.square.site/gfpt-donation, and type "Jaclyn N. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship" in the special instructions box. Donations can also be made to Purple Pansies (https://purplepansies.org/), an organization dedicated to curing pancreatic cancer.



