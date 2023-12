MAXWELL, Eddie Bell "Lady Maxwell"



At age 89, Mrs. Eddie Bell Maxwell, passed on December 25, 2023. Known as a entrepreneurial beautician by trade for over 50 years, she outlasted her parents and five siblings. Widowed, Fredrick Harrel Maxwell. She is survived by her four children. A private ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 with a public repast being held on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Condolences to pharr5079@gmail.com.



