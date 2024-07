MATTHEW, Dr. Carol Lewis



Dr. Carol Lewis Matthew of Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2024. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.





