Mathis, Susan

Susan White Mathis passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa after a brief illness. Susan grew up in Atlanta and attended Christ the King School and Westminster School. She went on to attend Mount Vernon Junior College and the University of Georgia. She was happily married to Harvey Mathis (deceased 1991) for 31 years. Susan was a developer like her husband in that she built a one-of-a-kind Safari lodge, Mateya, in Madikwe game reserve in the Northwest Province of South Africa. There she spent half the year and enjoyed a peaceful life among the native wildlife and natural beauty. She loved sharing Mateya with her friends and family. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Mateya Wildlife Foundation, c/o Berman and Rusenko, 3445 Peachtree Rd., NE, Suite 1150, Atlanta, GA 30326.


