MASHBURN, Virginia Cowart



Mrs. Virginia Cowart Mashburn, age 91, of Milton, died February 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by husband J.T. (Jake) Mashburn. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Dan (Penny) Jozwiak of Cumming, Mr. and Mrs. Ray (Pat) Hamilton of Milton, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn (Pam) Mize of Milton, grandsons, Mr. and Mrs. Jay (Amy) Haygood of Jasper, Mr. and Mrs. Cale (Sim) Hamilton of Canton, Mr. and Mrs. Tyler (Michelle) Mize of Cumming, Trenton Mize of Lafayette, Indiana and Mr. and Mrs. Jesse (Megan) Hamilton of Canton. She had seven great grandsons, Holt Bamburger, Jake Hamilton. Wyatt Hamilton, Patrick Hamilton, Jake Mize, Paxton Hamilton and Luke Mize. Sister Polly Gravitt of Cumming. Born in Alpharetta on Cowart Road, she was the daughter of Cantrell & Jessie Cowart. She graduated from the Old Milton High School & was accounting supervisor at AT&T for 30 years. She was life time member of Providence Baptist Church & truly loved "my church." She was known as "Ginner", "Grandma" & "Mother". She enjoyed sewing and making baby quilts and blankets. She was a fabulous Southern cook, known for her rice pudding & made lunch every Sunday after church for the entire family. She will be remembered for her beautiful & bountiful garden. She loved working in the garden, freezing & canning vegetables & made the best jellies around! Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2PM at Providence Baptist Church with Gary Martin officiating and interment at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Sunday from 2PM to 4PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to Providence cemetery fund, 14500 Providence Rd. Milton, GA. 30004 or the Oaks at Post Road, 3875 Post Rd. Cumming, GA. 30040. A heartfelt thanks to the superb staff at The Oaks on Post Road and Agape Hospice.

