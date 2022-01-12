MARTIN, James Philip "Jim"



James (Jim) Philip Martin passed away on January 1, 2022. He was born in Athens, GA on December 19, 1933.



A service will be held Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:00PM at Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, Georgia 30643. Dr. R. Allen Stewart will be officiating and a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.



The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

