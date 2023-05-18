X

Martin, Anges

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARTIN, Agnes

Agnes Martin passed away May 15, 2023 at her home in Forest Park. Agnes was born on December 7, 1928 in Atlanta. She graduated from College Park High School in 1946. In 1948, Agnes married John Simmons and they settled in Forest Park and had four children. John died unexpectedly in 1958, and a young Agnes raised their children alone for the next four years. She met and married her second love, John Martin, in 1962 and together they added another daughter to the family. They remained in Forest Park to raise their family until John's death in 1990. Agnes spent most of her working life as the office manager for Jones Memorial United Methodist Church. She continued to serve the church until the age of eighty.

Agnes was passionate about her family. She also loved gardening, travel, reading, and socializing with her friends. She had a zest for life and was very active until her last days.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, John Simmons and John Martin; daughter, Nancy Fisher and son, John Simmons. She is survived by her children: Beverly Martin, Matt and Donna Simmons, Marty and Glad Simmons; sister, Ruth Smith, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. We celebrate her life and legacy.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1 PM at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors. Dr. Valerie Loner and Dr. Candy Thacker will be officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Jonesboro United Methodist Church-General Fund, 142 S Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236 or UMCOR, (United Methodist Committee on Relief) GPO, P.O. Box 9068, New York, NY 10087-9068.

Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA 770-961-2828.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow

6362 South Lee St.

Morrow, GA

30260

http://www.thomasscroggsfuneraldirectors.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta10h ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
9h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Shooting at west Midtown apartments leads to 5-hour search for suspect, arrest
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
11h ago
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Brands, James
Pendergrass, Larry
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
17h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top