Martin, Anges

MARTIN, Agnes



Agnes Martin passed away May 15, 2023 at her home in Forest Park. Agnes was born on December 7, 1928 in Atlanta. She graduated from College Park High School in 1946. In 1948, Agnes married John Simmons and they settled in Forest Park and had four children. John died unexpectedly in 1958, and a young Agnes raised their children alone for the next four years. She met and married her second love, John Martin, in 1962 and together they added another daughter to the family. They remained in Forest Park to raise their family until John's death in 1990. Agnes spent most of her working life as the office manager for Jones Memorial United Methodist Church. She continued to serve the church until the age of eighty.



Agnes was passionate about her family. She also loved gardening, travel, reading, and socializing with her friends. She had a zest for life and was very active until her last days.



Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, John Simmons and John Martin; daughter, Nancy Fisher and son, John Simmons. She is survived by her children: Beverly Martin, Matt and Donna Simmons, Marty and Glad Simmons; sister, Ruth Smith, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. We celebrate her life and legacy.



Visitation will be on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1 PM at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors. Dr. Valerie Loner and Dr. Candy Thacker will be officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Jonesboro United Methodist Church-General Fund, 142 S Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236 or UMCOR, (United Methodist Committee on Relief) GPO, P.O. Box 9068, New York, NY 10087-9068.



Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA 770-961-2828.



