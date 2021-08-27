MAROHL, Eric Lee



Eric Lee Marohl, avid troublemaker and self-proclaimed dirty old man, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2021, surrounded by the laughs and sobs of his four children. Born April 20, 1952, to the late Matthew Marohl and Ruth Burge, he was a terror to his siblings Linn (Deceased) and Carla (Deceased). Before joining the Army in 1970, he was proud to earn such awards as Eagle Scout while collecting a bevy of terribly great puns. After leaving the service, he spent the rest of his life building things: His family, his business, his home, and anything else that needed building. Eric was funny, caring, and committed (though never physically; we're pretty sure). The world will be a little bit duller without him in it. He is survived by his children, Jacob Marohl (Crystal), Michelle Cronic (Christopher), Matt Marohl, and Nichole Smith; 13 grandchildren; and longtime partner Karen Ramsey. Visitation will be held on August 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw. He often expressed his wish to be buried in a fountain, upside-down - so everyone could kiss his @ss while he cooled off on his way to the hot chicks. Sadly, he will be properly interred with full military honors August 26, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the same location. Repast will follow the service at Eric and Karen's home, 4959 Abbotts Glen Trl., Acworth. More history, fond memories and expressions of sympathy for his family may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com.

