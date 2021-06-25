Mansell, Phillip

MANSELL, Sr., Phillip



Philip Harry Mansell, Sr. was born on January 22, 1951. He was the son of Frances "Pinkie" and C. W. Mansell. He was born and raised in Roswell, GA. He grew up working on the family chicken farm which inspired him to seek more in his life. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1969. While at Roswell High School, he was the Drum Major for the marching band and Starting Bull Pen catcher for the 1969 State Finalist baseball team.



He attended the University of West Georgia, where he met his wife, Cheryl Lee Kemp. They were married on February 17, 1974 and shared a beautiful life together for 47 years. Together they raised 2 children, Montine and Philip.



Phil was a hard worker, family man and a devoted Christian. He was always there for his wife, children and anyone else. He was an avid gardener, honest business man and the rock for his family. He led by example in all aspects of his life. He will be sorely missed.



Phil is survived by: his loving wife Cheri Mansell; daughter, Montine Zapf; son, Philip Mansell; son and daughter-in-law, Joey Zapf and Taylor Mansell; and grandchildren, Gincy Zapf, Berklee Mansell, Crawford Zapf and Eston Zapf.



A celebration of life will be held on 6/25 from 5-8 PM at 620 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA. The service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday 6/26 at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Rd, Roswell, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Northbrook United Methodist Church or the Roswell Historic Society.



