Manning, Edith

MANNING (DASHER), Edith



Edith Dasher Manning passed away very peacefully January 3, 2022. She lived the vast majority of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and was most recently a resident of King's Bridge Retirement Home. She was a devoted and active member in Druid Hills Methodist Church and then Oak Grove Methodist Church. She attended Druid Hills Elementary School and was a graduate of Commercial High School. Her lifetime focus was her family, her home and friends. Edith was married and preceded in death to Brince H. Manning, Jr. Others preceding her were her parents, Troy M. Dasher, Clara Louise (Shuptrine) Dasher; siblings, Evelyn Bracewell, Troy M. Dasher, Jr., and Olive Layton; and her son, Brince H. Manning, III.



She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Manning (Gary) Taylor, Shirley Manning (Michael) Rayburn; eleven grandchildren, Mary Susan Manning (John) Wheeler, Sally Manning (Tom) Lacy, Molly Manning Harper, Brince Manning IV, Gary (Amy) Taylor, Jr., Matthew (Sarah) Taylor, Kristen Taylor (Ken) Christensen, Marshall Taylor, Brian (Sherri) Rayburn, Marilyn Rayburn (Greg) Shiver and Kathryn Singletary; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oak Grove Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30333.



Services will be private at a later date.



