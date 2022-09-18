ajc logo
Malis, Mary

Obituaries
MALIS, Mary

Mary Malis, age 93, of Peachtree Corners, passed away peacefully on August 25. Born November 4, 1928 to William and Hilda Fallon in McKees Rocks, PA, Mary married Stephen Malis in 1947. They owned Malis Jewelers in the 1950s, but chucked it all in 1961 and moved to Jacksonville, FL when Steve was offered a job with Zales. Mary worked for 25 years alongside her husband as the office manager at his many store locations. After retiring, they left Florida and moved back to McKees Rocks, leaving their adult children and friends scratching their heads. Active in her church, Mary was a "Pierogi Lady". Waking at 4:30 AM every Friday, she faithfully helped pinch those heavenly bundles of potatoes and cheese at Holy Ghost Church. In 2015, Mary and Steve moved to Atlanta to be near family. An avid game player, everyone marveled at her luck at Bingo and Farkle. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; son, Steve; and daughter, Jean. She also was the last surviving of the seven Fallon siblings. She is survived by daughter, Joanne (David); daughter-in-law, Dana; grandchildren, Brian, Matt (Linda), Erik, Adrienne (John), Dani; and four great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Decatur on September 23 at 1 PM. Mary will be buried alongside her husband in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on October 11; that date would have been their 75th wedding anniversary.

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
