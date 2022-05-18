LYONS, Sarah



1943 - 2022



Sarah Ann Lyons, 78, passed away on May 6, 2022 in Austell, GA. She was the daughter of the late William Wallace Lyons and Alice Whipple Lyons, and was the youngest grandchild of Reverend John Sprole Lyons, who was the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta from 1914 to 1936. Sarah attended Dykes High School in Atlanta. Sarah worked various office jobs for many years. She was an accomplished crafter and won many prizes for her shell creations. Sarah was also an avid collector of dolls from around the world and donated a large collection to the International Sunday School class at First Presbyterian Church. Most recently, Sarah moved to Presbyterian Village to be near her brother and sister-in-law and spent a happy year in her new home.



Sarah was predeceased by her siblings, Jessie Lyons, Alice Lyons Brooks, and Sprole Lyons. Sarah is survived by her brother, William Lyons and sister-in-law, Tallulah Lyons of Austell, GA; her nephew Jonathan Lyons (Maria) of Atlanta, GA; her niece, Betsy McCabe (Loch) of Ann Arbor, MI; her nephew, David Lyons (Maria Howe) of Annvillle, PA; her niece, Mary Alicia Lyons (Paula Childers) of Chapel Hill, NC; her nephew, John Brooks of Tokyo, Japan; and many grand and great-grand-nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.

