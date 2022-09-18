LYNCH, Karen



Karen Yohe Lynch, 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed away unexpectedly in late June 2022 after a long battle with depression and mental illness. While she is now at peace, she will be remembered as a beautiful soul full of love, life, and kindness. Her caring and generous spirit were paramount in all her actions and deeds. Karen was a perfectionist, always striving to be her best, and do the right thing. Her giving, infectious spirit was omnipresent as she served and cared for others. She enjoyed travel, music, and sports and cherished Christmas with her family and friends that became family. Karen was a devoted wife, aunt, teacher, coach, and friend to all who knew her, and she deeply cared about every one of her relationships in her life. She will be greatly missed.



Born March 16, 1949, Karen grew up in East Point, GA. She graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Biology. Karen was a public school teacher, coach, and athletic director recognized at local, state, and national levels for her dedicated service and innovation in program design. She taught at several Georgia public schools throughout her tenured career, including Headland High School and Riverwood High School. Karen was the first female athletic director of Riverwood High School, and while serving in this role, she helped establish an outstanding record for their sports program. Due to these accomplishments, Karen was inducted into the Riverwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame for her exceptional contributions as a coach, athletic director, and mentor. But more important than the accolades she earned, she cared most about the connections she made with her athletes and students. She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Lynch, with whom she shared 44 wonderful years of marriage, her brother, Scott Yohe, and nieces and nephew Mariel, Dana, KC, and Blayne. She was preceded in death by her mother, June Stratton Yohe; her father, Donald Leyton Yohe; her brother, Bruce Yohe; and her aunt, Nancy Yohe. A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Christian Church on October 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

