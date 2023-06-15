X

Lyles, Robert

Obituaries
LYLES, Jr., Robert El Pasco

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Robert El Pasco Lyles, Jr., of Fayetteville, GA, will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Camp Memorial. Viewing today 12-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




