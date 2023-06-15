Lyles, Robert

LYLES, Jr., Robert El Pasco
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Robert El Pasco Lyles, Jr., of Fayetteville, GA, will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Camp Memorial. Viewing today 12-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
