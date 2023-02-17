X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lozano, Thomas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LOZANO, Thomas Joseph "Tom"

Thomas "Tom" Joseph Lozano, age 71, of Hoschton, GA, passed away on February 13, 2023. Tom was born on Long Island, NY, to parents Thomas and Gladys Lozano on April 21, 1951. Tom graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Atlanta, GA, and the University of Notre Dame. For over 30 years, Tom was a high school science teacher as well as a football and soccer coach at several schools throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lynn Lozano; son, Jeff Lozano; sisters, Leslie McCarthy, Beth Coody, Debbie Baughman, and Theresa Stelmachers; and grandchildren, Trevor Kane, Tess Lozano, and Jack Lozano. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Latain Lozano; and son, Thomas Lozano.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 25, at 2:00 PM, at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlanta Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group (AAMMSG) at 867 Mentelle Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lawson Funeral Home

4532 Hwy 53

Hoschton, GA

30548

https://lawsonfuneralhome.org/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure13h ago

Credit: Fox 5

Fox 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor returns on air after stomach cancer fight
13h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Group files complaints against Georgia attorneys over issues stemming from 2020 election
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb school board extends Superintendent Ragsdale’s contract
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Watkins, Charles
Bennett, Cree
1h ago
Anganette, Loubeau
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
13h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top