LOZANO, Thomas Joseph "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" Joseph Lozano, age 71, of Hoschton, GA, passed away on February 13, 2023. Tom was born on Long Island, NY, to parents Thomas and Gladys Lozano on April 21, 1951. Tom graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Atlanta, GA, and the University of Notre Dame. For over 30 years, Tom was a high school science teacher as well as a football and soccer coach at several schools throughout the Metro Atlanta area.



Tom is survived by his wife, Lynn Lozano; son, Jeff Lozano; sisters, Leslie McCarthy, Beth Coody, Debbie Baughman, and Theresa Stelmachers; and grandchildren, Trevor Kane, Tess Lozano, and Jack Lozano. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Latain Lozano; and son, Thomas Lozano.



A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 25, at 2:00 PM, at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlanta Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group (AAMMSG) at 867 Mentelle Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

