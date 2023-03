LOWMAN, Dr. James Thomas



Dr. James Thomas Lowman, 91, passed away on March 22, 2023, at Park Springs in Stone Mountain, GA. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Bartholomew Church, 1790 LaVista Road, Atlanta, GA 30329. To leave condolences, visit www.wagesandsons.com.