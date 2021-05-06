<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688173-01_0_0000688173-01-1_20210506.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688173-01_0_0000688173-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LOWE, Bettye Mathison<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">APRIL 27, 1933 – May 4, 2021<br/><br/>Bettye Mathison Lowe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the age of 88. Bettye was born April 27, 1933 in Skipperville, AL to Marvin Cullman Mathison and Ila Mathison. She grew up in the college town of Auburn, AL where she met her husband Thomas Marvel Lowe, Jr. and they married on June 6, 1950. Early in their marriage, they lived in Eugene, Oregon, Jackson, Mississippi, finally settling down in Atlanta, Georgia. Bettye and Tom had four children, Tim, Scott, Cynthia and Kathryn. Bettye and Tom were very active in the Republican Party for many years serving the constituents of Fulton County and the State of Georgia. Bettye was a lobbyist for the state legislature for many years, lobbying for many organizations she felt important to our country and state. In 1978, Bettye was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives and was reelected in 1980.Bettye was a member of the Cathedral of St. Phillip and was active in many civic and community activities. One association close to her heart was the Elderly Authority of Fulton County, an organization which she helped to establish and was appointed to the original Board of Directors, a position she held until her death.<br/><br/>Family and friends will remember her love of life and the many stories of her life experiences from growing up on the campus of Auburn University to riding shotgun on a drug raid with the Atlanta Police Department. She was quite the story-teller and her stories would always keep you on the edge of your seat. Bettye and Tom were generous with donations to many important causes. For example, The Tom and Bettye Lowe Lobby and Grand Foyer at Auburn University's Shelby Center for Engineering Technology was named in recognition of the Lowe's generous support of the Samuel Ginn School of Engineering. Bettye was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her parents, her sister, Brenda Courson and her daughter, Cynthia Lowe Bender. Bettye is survived by her son Tim (Traci) of St. Simons Island, son Scott (Markeeta) of Jekyll Island, and daughter Kathryn Lowe Blackburn (Bryan) of Auburn, AL., as well as her grandchildren Elise, Hailey, Paige, Patrick, Nicholas, Katy, and Elizabeth, nephews Jim Courson (Becky), Michael Courson (Gina), and niece Kimberly Tuttle (Bill), and 9 great grandchildren. Bettye is also survived by Gabriella Ramirez, her long time friend, trusted companion, loving caregiver, and family member. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery on Monday, May 10, at 1:30 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Zoo Atlanta. Zoo Atlanta, c/o Raymond King, 800 Cherokee Ave, SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30315.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>