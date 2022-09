LOUDERMILK Sr., Robert Charles



Robert Charles Loudermilk Sr. (Charlie), age 95, born to Addie and Jacus Loudermilk in Atlanta, July 12, 1927. Peacefully passed away August 3, 2022.



Attended North Fulton High School, Georgia Institute of Technology. Graduated University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill '50.



He is survived by daughter, Lisa Loudermilk deGolian; son, Robert Charles Loudermilk Jr. (Robin) and his wife, Frances (Coley); daughter, Linda Loudermilk; grandchildren, Robert Charles Loudermilk III (Charlie) and his wife Louise (Corrigan), Chappell Loudermilk, Coley Loudermilk, Robert deGolian, and Katharine deGolian.



A funeral service will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Reception to follow at The Buckhead Theatre.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in honor of Robert Charles Loudermilk Sr.



Mr. Loudermilk's service will be live streamed on September 8th via https://vimeo.com/740446589