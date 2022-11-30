lll, Robert Fowler

ajc logo
Obituaries
FOWLER, ll, Robert F

Robert "Bob" Forrest Fowler II died on Sunday, November 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Atlanta, GA, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 79. Born in Pasadena, CA, on October 4, 1943, he was the son of Robert Forrest Fowler and Virginia Dare Saunders Fowler. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Marjorie "Marge;" two children, Elizabeth (Brian) Vigil of Denver, CO, and Robert (Jenny) Fowler III of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Lily, Walker and Forrest IV; and sister, Jeanne Forrest of Fords Colony, VA.

Bob was a Distinguished Military Graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and served in the U.S. Army for two years, where he was stationed in Germany and assisted with NATO's nuclear arsenal. He went on to earn an MBA in International Business and Finance from the Wharton School of Business.

As the owner of management consulting firm Robert Fowler & Associates, Bob guided multiple privately-owned, national, and international businesses for nearly 30 years.

He was a longtime member of the Capital City Club in Atlanta, where he proudly achieved and maintained his goal of a single-digit handicap. He established the successful Crabapple Senior Invitational for amateurs and served as director Emeritus at the Georgia State Golf Association, volunteering for nearly three decades.

A man of faith and an active member of The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, Bob's relationship with Jesus Christ grew even stronger in his final years.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 5, at 11 AM in the chapel at The Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA, 30327. Reception to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the Georgia Folds of Honor Children's Fund or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

