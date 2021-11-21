LIPMAN, Leslie Joy



Leslie (Joy) Lipman was truly a JOY. She passed away at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 due to complications of dementia.



Joy was born in West Hartford, Conn. to Florence and David Garber. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Dr. Bernard S. Lipman, as well as her parents, brother Col. Morton Garber and 2 sisters, Faye Oppenheim and Rhoda Kaufmann, and grandson Joshua Alan Lipman.



She was adored by her husband and was the best mother her sons could have ever wished for.



She was one of a kind like her prestige license plate stated. She was vivacious and loved to be in the spotlight. Joy performed on the stage for many years and was also a dazzling model. Joy and the family cannot forget the love and care provided by Rosie for many years and Stan, who was like a son.



Joy volunteered her singing and dancing talents on Saturday afternoons at the Jewish Home to entertain the residents which brought them joy, happiness and lots of smiling faces, especially with her strip tease act. Her wonderful sense of humor and playful personality would light up any room she walked into. She was young in mind and heart.



She was a member of The Temple and its Sisterhood. Joy was an angel and loved to have angel figurines surrounding her. Joy especially loved dogs. Her husband would often joke as he said, "I want to come back as one of Joy's dogs".



Joy is survived by her four sons, Lawrence, Robert, Bradford (Linda) and William (Renee), as well as 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Parker, Daniel, Collin and Lainey and great grandchild, Seyla Lipman.



A special thank you to her care givers Tina, Lynn, and countless others.



A private graveside service will be held for the family.



People wishing to make donations in her memory may give to The Temple, Atlanta Mission My Sister's House, or a charity of their choice.



