Lipman, Christopher

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LIPMAN, Christopher Michael

Christopher Michael Lipman, 36 years old, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2022. He left this life way too soon, and he will be missed by many. To know him was to love him. His outgoing personality, sense of humor, and wonderfully loving heart filled any room he walked into. Chris held a special place in his heart for man's best friend. At one point he had his own Doggie Day Care, Happy Hounds Bed and Breakfast. Chris also had a penchant for culinary arts. He pursued this passion working in restaurants over the last few years. However, his greatest passion was spending time with his precious five year old daughter, the light of his life, who adored him.

Chris is survived by his mother, Angel Havens of Florida; his father, Robert Lipman of Atlanta, Georgia; his daughter, Seyla; his grandmother, Betty Carter; his uncles, Larry, Brad, Bill and numerous cousins.

A private family memorial will be held.

Donations in his memory may be made to Gilmer County Animal Shelter.

