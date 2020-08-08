LINDSEY, Joanne Hollyoak Mrs. Joanne Hollyoak Lindsey, age 85, of Peachtree City, passed away August 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Claude C. Lindsey, sons, Dr. Charles "Chuck" Lindsey and his wife, Shea of Madison, GA, Rick Lindsey and his wife, Cindy of Peachtree City, Ron Lindsey and his wife, Denice of Ft. Worth, TX, grandchildren, Zeb Grant, Corey Lindsey, Brandon Lindsey, Lauren Lindsey (Jason Roberts), Jenna Possin (Adam), Stephanie Rexrode (Brannan), Kristen Lindsey (Ashley), Tyler Lindsey, great grandchildren, Ella Rose, Everleigh, Madison, Emmaleigh, Avery, Logan, Oliver, Parker, Quinn, and Andrew. Due to the recent health regulations a private family service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 AM, at St. John's Episcopal Church with Pastor Terri Brice officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.



