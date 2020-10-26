LEWIS, Martha



Martha Ruth Andrew Lewis, formerly of Avondale Estates, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She would have been 92 on November 10. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Lewis, and her mother, Ruth Little Andrew and her nephew, Rex Andrew.



She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Charles and Kay Andrew of Conway, AR as well as her 4 children and their spouses, Nancy and Robbie Bailey of Murrayville, GA; Jeffrey and Patricia Lewis of Suwanee; Mark and Kelly Lewis of Marietta and Paul and Sandy Lewis of Byron, GA. and her 13 grandchildren, Melissa, Jarred (Kimberly), Hannah, Eric (Jenna), Josh (Ashley), Laura (Daniel), Caroline, Tucker, Julianna (David), John Caleb, Justin, Katie, and Nathan as well as 6 great grandchildren, Eddie, Ethan, Norah, David, Gabby and Henry and 2 nephews, Andy Andrew and Jerry Brooks and a host of friends.



Martha was born on November 10, 1928 in the Ormewood Park area of Atlanta. She worked at Ormewood Park Presbyterian Church and Georgia Power Co. prior to marriage. Martha married her lifelong love Jerry L. Lewis on August 1, 1959 and the couple eventually settled in Avondale Estates where she was a full-time mother and homemaker. Martha loved her family, her friends and her church. She loved people and never met a stranger and she loved to talk! Martha had the ability to make you feel as if she had known you all your life. She loved keeping up with her friends and in her later years, when she knew that her memory was fading, Martha would keep a directory of family and friends and would write notes about each conversation she had with them in order to remember details. She loved to open up and share her home to family and friends in need and had several close friends and family that lived with her over the years. Martha was always active in her church and volunteering with Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences (MARR), an addiction ministry. Martha returned to the workforce as worked at Ingleside Presbyterian Church and DeKalb Medical Center for several years. Over the last year, Martha was cared for by Paul, Sandy and Nathan and later by Mark and Kelly. The family also gratefully acknowledges the love and care provided by both The Beehive Assisted Living facility as well as Homestead Hospice.



There will be a private family burial at Westview Cemetery on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1p.m. There will be a Celebration of her Life at a later date for her many friends and extended family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Young Life, a ministry for students that Jeff and Tricia Lewis have been involved in or to the Power Up Building Campaign of The Gathering Church in Cleveland, GA which is pastored by Robbie and Nancy Lewis Bailey. To donate to Young Life, please see go to www.giving.younglife.org. To donate to The Gathering Church, please go to http://thegatheringchurchga.org/online-giving/ or mail donation to The Gathering Church, 156 Wilford Ash Sr. Parkway, Cleveland, GA 30528.

