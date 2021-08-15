LEVITT, Edward Joel



Edward Joel Levitt, 78, of Acworth died August 2, 2021. He was born in England, immigrated to Canada at age 12 and became an American citizen at age 36. His 30 year career included 2 fortune 15 companies where he pursued international merchandising and marketing and motivational speaking. He carved his own path. Mr. Levitt is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda R. Levitt; son, Steven Levitt; daughter, Risa Levitt, grandchildren, Jesse and Marley Levitt; and sister, Joan Rendely. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for Winship Lung Cancer Fund, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd., NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Graveside services were held at Arlington Memorial Park and a memorial service will take place at a later date.



