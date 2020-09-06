X

Lemon, Willie

Willie D. Lemon September 6, 1924 September 6, 1997 Death leaves a heartache, No one can heal. Love leaves a memory, No one can steal. Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure. Remembering him today and always with love, Dorothy, Katheryn, Sherman, Wanda, Sandra, Dana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

