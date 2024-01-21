LEE, Mark Anthony



In Loving Memory of Mark Anthony Lee. Born on March 11, 1962, peacefully passed away on January 10, 2024. He was a beloved individual who touched the lives of many with his warm personality and generous spirit.



Mark was an avid golfer who found joy in the greens, showcasing his passion for the sport. Known for his friendliness, outgoing nature, and generosity, he created strong connections with those around him. His infectious smile and caring demeanor left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.



A proud alumnus of Walton High School, Class of 1980, and the University of Georgia, Class of 1984, Mark was dedicated to his education and went on to make significant contributions in the sales and marketing industry, specifically within the realm of auto auctions.



His career reflected his passion for cars, and he excelled in the dynamic field, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike. Mark's professionalism and enthusiasm left an indelible mark on the industry.



Beyond his professional achievements, Mark valued friendships deeply. He surrounded himself with a wide circle of friends who cherished his company. His kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand endeared him to many.



Mark was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Allen Lee. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Charles "Sunny" Lee; sister, Ashley Lee Wilson; nieces, Molly and Lanie Wilson; brother-in-law, Stuart Wilson; and uncle, Richard Allen. As a believer in Jesus Christ, we believe he is restored and present with his Savior.



Mark leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and compassion. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the rich tapestry of his life and the positive impact he had on those around him.



He will be dearly missed and forever remembered by family, friends, and colleagues.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 6-8 PM and a Memorial service will follow on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11 AM at Roswell Funeral Home.



