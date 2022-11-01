LEE, Dorothy "Dot"



Dorothy "Dot" Lee, age 80, of Brookhaven passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A native of Chamblee she had a long career with the Internal Revenue Service before retirement. She was the daughter of the late Eula Purcell and Hudson F. Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, David Lee. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Corran Johnson of Monroe; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Langford of Brookhaven. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3, at two o'clock at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, Peachtree Chapel. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 2, from six until eight o'clock at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, Peachtree Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.



