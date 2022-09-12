LEAVELLE, Barbara B.



Barbara B. Leavelle, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 8, 2022, with her loving family surrounding her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Benny, of 63 years; her parents, Anne B. Scott and Carie E. Butcher; brother, Carl V. (Buddy) Butcher Sr.



Barbara is survived by her children, Brenda Leavelle, Deborah and Dan Alderman, Stephen and Judi Leavelle; grandchildren, Jenni and Chris Wheeler, Bradlee Alderman, Ami Leavelle, Traci and Justin Ivey; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kate, Lily, Allie, Addison; sister-in-law, Joyce Butcher; two nephews, Reverend Carl (Butch) Butcher, Reverend Russ Butcher; and many special cousins and lifelong friends.



Barbara was a member of Hardeman Primitive Baptist Church for over 50 years.



The funeral service was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward Funeral Services Chapel in Conyers, Georgia with Elder David Smith, Reverend Carl Butcher, and Reverend Russ Butcher officiating, The interment will be TODAY, Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:00 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be sent to Hardeman Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Sandra Wilkinson, 941 Rolling Meadows Dr., Loganville, GA 30052.

