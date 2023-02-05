Lazenby, John

LAZENBY, Jr., John



John Robert Lazenby Jr., age 73, of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away on January 29, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. John died peacefully with his beloved wife Karen A., his children, and their spouses by his side.



John was born to John R. Sr. and Nancy A. Lazenby on June 3, 1949, in Oil City Pennsylvania. Growing up in Andover, Ohio, John was a talented athlete who excelled in playing sports and reading books. He received his bachelor's degree in Parks & Recreation with a minor in Biology from Kent State University in Kent, OH. As a sophomore at KSU, he met his future wife, Karen. John had a successful career in Property and Casualty Insurance. His real love, however, was spending time with his family and cheering for his sons and grandchildren on the soccer fields. John and Karen also thoroughly enjoyed attending their orchestra concerts and dance recitals. John was passionate about family and loved celebrating the holidays with them. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Karen, and a close friend to his three sons. He will be deeply missed.



John was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Sr. and Nancy A. Lazenby. He is survived by his wife, Karen A. (Paull) Lazenby; children, John R. III and wife, Susan Lazenby, Brent C. Lazenby and fiancée, Teresa Barrera, Garret R. and wife, Mary-Helen Lazenby; grandchildren, John R. IV, Kathryn A., Gabriela R., Jack R., Preston G.; and Teresa's children, Daniela N. and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister, Debra Constantine; and her family. A Funeral Mass will be held February 24, 2023, at 10:30 AM, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, located at 5373 Wydella Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society is appreciated.

