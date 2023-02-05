X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lazenby, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LAZENBY, Jr., John

Robert

John Robert Lazenby Jr., age 73, of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away on January 29, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. John died peacefully with his beloved wife Karen A., his children, and their spouses by his side.

John was born to John R. Sr. and Nancy A. Lazenby on June 3, 1949, in Oil City Pennsylvania. Growing up in Andover, Ohio, John was a talented athlete who excelled in playing sports and reading books. He received his bachelor's degree in Parks & Recreation with a minor in Biology from Kent State University in Kent, OH. As a sophomore at KSU, he met his future wife, Karen. John had a successful career in Property and Casualty Insurance. His real love, however, was spending time with his family and cheering for his sons and grandchildren on the soccer fields. John and Karen also thoroughly enjoyed attending their orchestra concerts and dance recitals. John was passionate about family and loved celebrating the holidays with them. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Karen, and a close friend to his three sons. He will be deeply missed.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Sr. and Nancy A. Lazenby. He is survived by his wife, Karen A. (Paull) Lazenby; children, John R. III and wife, Susan Lazenby, Brent C. Lazenby and fiancée, Teresa Barrera, Garret R. and wife, Mary-Helen Lazenby; grandchildren, John R. IV, Kathryn A., Gabriela R., Jack R., Preston G.; and Teresa's children, Daniela N. and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister, Debra Constantine; and her family. A Funeral Mass will be held February 24, 2023, at 10:30 AM, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, located at 5373 Wydella Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society is appreciated.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
12h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
1h ago
Ellison, George
1h ago
Beebe, Carl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
4h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top