LAVENDER, Lynnelle



Celebration of Life Service for Lynnelle Smarr Lavender, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, July 26, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.





