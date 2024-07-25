Obituaries

Lavender, Lynnelle

2 hours ago

LAVENDER, Lynnelle

Celebration of Life Service for Lynnelle Smarr Lavender, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, July 26, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

