Lapwing, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LAPWING, Mary

Born the only child of Harry Edwin and Mabel Martens Blair on July 6, 1930 in Temple, TX, Mary Abigail Blair grew up in nearby Belton. At Southern Methodist University in Dallas, she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and took her Bachelor's degree in 1951.

Mary explored with enthusiasm each new place she and husband, Tom Lapwing and their family lived, making lifelong friends. She subscribed to the Atlanta Symphony and Horizon Theatre, and volunteered at Alliance Theatre. An avid bridge player, Mary became a life master in the early 2000s.

Mary caught Covid-19 in March, 2023 and contracted pneumonia. She passed away on April 2, 2023 in Austin, TX, at the age of 92, leaving five children; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

