LANSDELL, Patricia



Patricia "Pat" Mayo Lansdell, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Born in Atlanta, GA on June 14, 1937, Pat was the third of five sisters. She graduated from Bass High School in 1955 where she excelled in academics, was voted Freshman "Most Fun", Senior "Best All Around", and was the Captain of the Cheerleading Squad. Pat graduated in three years from the University of Georgia with a BS in Education in 1958. While at Georgia, she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority where she served as Rush Chairman and Secretary. She served as the Lucy Cobb Dorm President, and was a member of the UGRA, WAA, and the Women's Glee Club. After graduation, Pat was inducted in to the Who's Who in American Young Women.



Pat's love for children led her to a short, but successful career beginning at Riverview Elementary in Titusville, FL. While teaching in Titusville, she shared often her fond memories of her apartment in a 5-story drive-in movie screen, Riverview Auto Theatre, and watching the first space launch of NASA's Mercury program, Big Joe 1 from Cape Canaveral. She moved back to Atlanta in 1959 to teach at Morningside Elementary and to be close to family.



In November of 1959, she met the love of her life, Bob Lansdell, while he was home on leave from the USAF. Bob and Pat got engaged on June 9, 1960 at Calloway Gardens and married on August 20, 1960 at Epworth United Methodist Church. Bob was a Captain in the USAF so they would begin their married life at Homestead AFB, FL, and then spend the next 16 years building a family and traveling the world. Pat and her family lived in Florida, England, Scotland, Illinois, Japan, and finally returning to Georgia after Bob retired in 1976. Pat enjoyed a second career in Real Estate with Barton and Ludwig, Coldwell Banker, and Remax. Pat was an active member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church for over 40 years. There, she volunteered as the President of the UMC Women's Club, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and was active in the Church Drama Club. She loved to play bridge, play the piano, sing, read and travel. In later years, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and stayed active in her Kappa Delta chapter until just a few years ago.



Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Jacquenita Mayo, her daughter, Margie Anderson, her sister, Marianne Hicks, and her nephew, Gary Gazaway. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Bob Lansdell; her children and their spouses, Bob and Joan Lansdell (Dexter, MI), Barbee and Greg Taylor (Sandy Springs, GA), Ashlee and Jack Rood (Marietta, GA); her grandchildren, Harrison and Amber Anderson (Dunwoody, GA), Alexander Lansdell (Dexter, MI), Jackson Rood, Georgia Rood, and Henry Rood (Marietta, GA); her sisters and their spouses, Barbara J. Anderson (Trussville, AL), Susan and Guy Camuso (Lilburn, GA), Kathy and Drew Cummings (Downingtown, PA); a wonderful group of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and grandnephews; and a lot of loving cousins and friends.



Pat will be greatly missed for so many things, but she will be most remembered for her quick intelligence, her beautiful smile, her unwavering love, her unconditional support, and her engaging spirit which she shared willingly and often.



A funeral service is planned for Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Embry Hills United Methodist Church with a reception following at the Church. She will be laid to rest in a family cemetery in Tucker, Georgia. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 between 5 PM and 8 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Tucker, GA.



