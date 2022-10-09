LANIER, Walter Sidney



Mr. Walter Sidney Lanier peacefully passed away on September 29, at his home on Lake Spivey in Jonesboro. He was born on December 23, 1921, in Valdosta, Georgia and attended Valdosta High School. Sid was in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1942-1946 and was part of the Ferry Command with the Asiatic Pacific (China, Burma, India) Theatre during World War II where he received the Air Medal. After the war, he joined Eastern Airlines in 1946 and retired as a captain after 36 years. He retired as a Lt. Col. from the U.S. Air Force at Ft. McPherson. He married his beautiful bride, Sara Louise Goines, on September 15, 1948. Sid was a long-time member of College Park Presbyterian Church beginning in 1948 and continued until 2011 where he served along with Sara and their three children. Sid was long-time treasurer for the Co-Ed Sunday School class and a deacon and was very active on the grounds committee. He also assisted Sara with decorating the church for Thanksgiving and Christmas with the beautiful altar displays. Sid always had his faith and love in the Lord. He was a member of the Retired Eastern Airlines Pilot's Association and a founding member of the Eastern Air Lines Hunting Club in 1967, where he continued to participate until he was 98 years old. He also loved to fish where he would attend an annual fishing trip with his "buddies" until he was 98 years old. Sara and Sid held many fish fries and barbeques at their home on the lake. Sid was an avid hiker, having hiked 5 14ers in Colorado and miles of the Appalachian Trail. He loved watching his beloved Braves baseball, Falcons, and college football. Sid loved tending to his garden and yard and traveling around the world thanks to the Air Force and Eastern Airlines. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jonathan Walter and Frances Rebecca Atwood Lanier; his loving wife: Sara Goines Lanier; brother: John Lanier; and sister: Aline Shrewsbury. He is survived by his children: Hank (Carolyn) Lanier of Cumming, GA, Carol Lanier (Floyd "Butch") Johnson of Colleyville, TX, and Gary (Cindi) Lanier of Palmetto, GA; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM at College Park Cemetery, 3600 N. Adams Str. Pastor Joshua Woodbridge of First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro will officiate a memorial service that will be held on Thursday, October 13, at 12:00 noon in the sanctuary at 1842 Lake Jodeco Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center adjacent to the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236 in memory of Mr. Walter Sidney Lanier. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

