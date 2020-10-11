LANEY, Patricia Patricia Roper Laney passed away September 27th, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia exactly one month after her husband of 55 years. Pat was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on November 24, 1937 to Martha Anderson Roper and William Wirt Roper. One of two daughters, her artistic talent blossomed early after a childhood illness that eventually led to multiple heart surgeries over the decades. A graduate of Bethel College in Hopkinsville, KY, Pat went on to attend Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL. A talented painter and perennial student, she took many classes at Atlanta College of Art. After a successful blind date, Pat married her beloved husband, Phillip Edward Laney, in 1964. They found homes in both Jacksonville, Florida and, later, Atlanta where they raised their son and daughter. Throughout, the couple of six decades remained quick to the dance floor and favored the jitterbug. Pat was a lover of animals, gardening, was an incredible cook and was passionate about hosting friends over heartwarming meals. She loved to read and travel, with a special fondness for the American Southwest. Her optimism and curiosity about the world led her to volunteer for multiple organizations including museums and galleries where she reported the best in people. She also was an attentive and loving mother and grandmother, and a devoted wife. She will forever remain in our hearts and memories. Patricia is survived by two children Phillip B. Laney (wife Andrea), Susan A. Laney (husband Frank), and grandchildren Grace, Ben, and Stella. A memorial service and reception for both Pat and Phil will be at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Atlanta at a later date and expressions of sympathy in Pat's memory may be made to Furkids.org, the Atlanta Botanical Society, or the charity of one's choice.

