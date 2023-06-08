LANDRETH, Gloria J.



Gloria J. Landreth, age 97 of Atlanta, passed away at home on May 31, 2023. Gloria was born in Fargo, North Dakota, to Maud and Roy Johnson. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN and later moved to Winston Salem and worked for Reynolds Tobacco Company as an Industrial nurse. She met and married Charles Landreth while in North Carolina, then later moved to St. Petersburg, FL, beginning 54 years of married life.



It was in St. Petersburg that Gloria began a lifetime of active volunteerism. She was on numerous boards of non-profit organizations in every city where she and her husband lived. Gloria was on a small board that successfully eliminated the word "illegitimate" on birth certificates in Louisiana and later assisted in the same endeavor in Ohio. She and her husband started the very first American Cancer Society Christmas card. After her husband's retirement from Carling Brewery, Gloria and Charles purchased and successfully managed Marietta Fence Company for many years. Gloria was a past President of Atlanta Florence Crittenton's Board, a docent at the Swan House, a lifetime member of Shepherd Center Auxiliary, and a member of Capital City Club Ladies Golfers. She helped organize and start Theatre Atlanta Women's Guild. Gloria received the first Top Hat Award from the Atlanta Commerce Club for outstanding civic and volunteer service in Atlanta. She was a past President of Ladies Investments Limited and enjoyed that the women always had better returns than the men. A devoted member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, she served on the Administrative Board, sang in the choir, was a Stephen Minister, a member and President of the Friendship Sunday School class, a student of many Disciple Bible Study classes, a member of the United Methodist Women and Women's Reading groups, participated in Great Day of Service until she was in her 90s and volunteered in the Prayer Room for many years.



Gloria spent the last 14 years at Lenbrook. She sang in the Lenbrook choir and participated in many activities and committees, her favorite being a Resident Sponsor where she had a gift of making new residents feel at home. One of her deep joys was sharing roses and other flowers that she grew on her balcony.



A special thanks and deep appreciation to Live Oak caregivers Marlyn, Bridgette, Abigail and Tameka who took wonderful care of Gloria for almost 3 years and to Longleaf Hospice.



Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Landreth; her mother, Maud Johnson; her father, Roy Johnson; sisters, Beverly and Lois; and stepmother, Karen Johnson Cole. She is survived by her brother, Ron (Julie) Johnson of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends that considered her family.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, June 11, at Peachtree Road Methodist Church in Moore Chapel, followed by a reception in the Hospitality Suite. Please feel free to wear a touch of pink, Gloria's favorite color.



Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd Center or the music department of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in memory of Gloria. The body was donated to Emory University School of Medicine.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com