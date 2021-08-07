ajc logo
X

Lackey, Lester

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LACKEY, Lester Demond

Mr. Lester Demond Lackey of Covington, Georgia entered eternal rest on August 1st, 2021. Home Going Celebration will be held Sunday, August 8th at 1:30 PM at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 61 Sims Chapel Rd., Covington, GA, Pastor Cecil J. Rozier, Eulogist. Assisted by others. The remains will lie in-state at the church at 12:30 PM. He leaves to cherish his fondest memories, daughter, Riley Lackey; parents, Mr. & Mrs. Lester (Constance) Lackey; siblings, Ms. Brandy Johnson, Mr. & Mrs. Marcus (LaQuoya) Griffieth, Ms. Lyndy Baker and Mr. Torrence Lackey; nieces, Dezhia, Lynette and Dezaria; nephews, Demetrie and Marcus, Jr.; two great nieces, Samaria and Ja'Kyla. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 7th, 2021, 1:30 PM until 7:00 PM. "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence."

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Wilburn, Maddox
2
VanBeek, Gloria
3
Brudi, Steven
4
Matthew, Melford
5
King, Bobbie Jean
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top