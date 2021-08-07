LACKEY, Lester Demond



Mr. Lester Demond Lackey of Covington, Georgia entered eternal rest on August 1st, 2021. Home Going Celebration will be held Sunday, August 8th at 1:30 PM at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 61 Sims Chapel Rd., Covington, GA, Pastor Cecil J. Rozier, Eulogist. Assisted by others. The remains will lie in-state at the church at 12:30 PM. He leaves to cherish his fondest memories, daughter, Riley Lackey; parents, Mr. & Mrs. Lester (Constance) Lackey; siblings, Ms. Brandy Johnson, Mr. & Mrs. Marcus (LaQuoya) Griffieth, Ms. Lyndy Baker and Mr. Torrence Lackey; nieces, Dezhia, Lynette and Dezaria; nephews, Demetrie and Marcus, Jr.; two great nieces, Samaria and Ja'Kyla. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 7th, 2021, 1:30 PM until 7:00 PM. "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence."

