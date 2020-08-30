Kuzia, Susan

KUZIA (ROBERTSON), Susan Mrs. Susan Robertson Kuzia passed away on August 26, 2020 after a 2 year battle with stage IV glioblastoma, one of the most malignant and aggressive brain tumors. She was the third generation in her father's family to battle this specific tumor, and through her will and determination, fought it the longest. She was taken on as a patient and placed in a clinical research trial at The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical Center under the care of Dr. Henry Friedman. Susan was born on October 18, 1960 in Savannah, GA, youngest daughter of the late Mason and Mary Robertson. She graduated from high school in 1978 from Savannah Country Day School with lifelong friend, Lynn Tyson. Susan went on to get her Bachelor of English degree at Colby College in Waterville, ME where she met the love of her life and soulmate Stan J. Kuzia, Jr., of Manchester, NH. Stan and Susan met on stage in a college production of Guys and Dolls, and their love of theatre and musicals was a constant bond and joy that they shared with their two children, Virginia and Will. After graduation from Colby in 1982, Susan went on to get a master's degree in Mass Communications from Boston University. She worked as a newsroom clerk at the Central Maine Morning Sentinel between college and graduate school in Waterville, ME where she and Stan shared many adventures throughout the beautiful New England seasons. She turned in her final thesis draft on the way to drive down to Georgia with Stan to get married. Susan and Stan were married on June 28, 1986 at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Savannah, GA near beautiful Johnson Square. Stan and Susan settled in Dunwoody, GA until a job with Marion Pharmaceuticals took them to Columbia, SC. These life adventure partners eventually settled in Augusta, GA where they made their home, becoming actively involved in their community and raising their two children. Susan spent her days and nights volunteering to support every aspect of her children's lives. From supporting her kids in the art rooms, the school libraries, and backstage, to creating magical birthday extravaganzas and celebrations for virtually every holiday occasion, Susan loved to bring out her creative and artistic side to share with the world. Susan was a gifted artist and created many treasured, personalized keepsake creations for family and friends. Every Christmas Susan decorated, in spectacular fashion, seven different themed Christmas trees throughout the Kuzia household. Susan was Mom to everyone and earned the nickname "MAMA KUZ" as a confidant, friend, mentor, and mother to them all. Susan had a wicked sense of humor and her loyalty knew no bounds. Susan's life was filled with supporting her family and when her ailing parents moved to Augusta, she took on the role of their primary caregiver and care team manager. She was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. Susan was an eternal optimist, and some say lived her life in the Hundred Acre Wood with her pal and ever present friend "Winnie the Pooh". Pooh helped Susan battle a bout with breast cancer when she was 50 and stayed by her side throughout her battle with brain cancer with the words, "you're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." Susan was a lover and fighter for equality and cherished pulling for the underdog. She was devoted to those she loved, and her thoughtful, generous, and caring spirit was beyond compare. Her friendships were deep and committed and she loved looking forward to time with her besties, Lee Ann Carter and Sharon Burr. During the Colby Moms annual gatherings, Susan relished the time to relive her college days with her friends Tracy MacDonald, Karen Pfeiffer Jones, Karen Baumstark Porter, and Michelle Adams Prince. Susan loved nothing more than to brag on her beautiful children. Susan leaves this world to her dear MOMS (Mothers Over Minutia Sharing) to carry on the tradition. Family meant everything to Susan. She was so excited that the circle of life and love continues when Virginia and her husband, Dr. Connor Crowley, gave her the blessing of grandparenthood as they welcomed Hayes Alexander Crowley on July 4, 2020. "Susu" was able to spend her final weeks holding and sharing cuddle time with her precious grandbaby, Hayes. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Mason Robertson, her sister-in-law, Sylvia Kuzia Brennan, and her brother-in-law, Charles B. Zirkle, Jr. Susan is survived by the love of her life, dance partner, and soulmate, Stan Kuzia, along with her daughter, Virginia Crowley, son-in-law, Connor Crowley, and grandson, Hayes Crowley, her son, William Kuzia, her sister, Mary Lynn Zirkle, her brother, Bill Robertson and sister-in-law Claire Pomeroy, her mother and father-in-law Elizabeth and Stan Kuzia, Sr., her sister-in-law, Lisa Krueger, her many dear nieces, nephews, and rather wacky cousins (you know who you are). Susan also leaves behind her faithful dog companions, Harry and Caspian, and many lifelong friends that will miss her dearly, but remember her always. In consideration of the health and safety of our family and friends due to the pandemic, we will not be holding a service at this time. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.


