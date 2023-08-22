KOZARSKY, Eliot "Eli"



Eliot "Eli" Kozarsky passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 18. Born August 28, 1930, in the Bronx, to Clara and Jacob Kozarsky, Ukrainian immigrants who landed in the United States, in 1910.



Eliot grew up in the Bronx, an avid Yankees fan, and somewhat rebellious until he discovered the love of his life, Joan Silberg. Eliot and Joan enjoyed a sparkling 70-year marriage until Joan's death, in 2019.



A Boy Scout and track team sprinter, Eliot played 2nd base at Yankee Stadium as a 12-year-old. He was proud of his army service teaching optical theory at Aberdeen Proving Ground during the Korean War. He married Joan in 1950 and began an eight-decade career in the packaging business. In 1973, he and Joan founded Universal Synergetics. They also established Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing (THEM), leading to numerous innovations across consumer and industrial packaging. Eliot was designated a certified packaging professional for life by his industry trade group. He was known on a global basis for his vision, warmth, kindness, tenacity, and commitment to relationships, leading to shared success and lifetime friendships.



Eliot's greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind two sons, Alan (Julie) Kozarsky, and Neil (Megumi) Kozarsky; grandchildren, Julie (Xavier) Flores, Aaron Kozarsky, Paul Kozarsky, Scott Kozarsky, Caroline Kozarsky, and Eliot Kozarsky; and great-granddaughter, Jordana Flores.



The family thanks the staff at Capstone Hospice, the Corso, and his caretakers. Donations in Eliot's memory may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



