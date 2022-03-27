KOON, Helen D.



Helen D. Koon, age 78, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away March 18, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Born October 11, 1943 in Natchez, MS, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Josephine Anders Dedeaux. She was a graduate of Natchez H.S. 1961 and attended Copiah Lincoln College, Wesson, MS. She later moved to Augusta, GA and then to Atlanta. She retired from AT&T where she worked for 30 years.



She enjoyed cross stitching and traveling, she especially loved the beach. She was also a lover of animals, especially her beloved cats. She was an avid runner. She and her husband ran 30+ Peachtree Road races as well as numerous local runs. Through this she developed a lifetime of friendships. She and her husband were avid Georgia Bulldogs football fans and attended every game for many years.



You could always find her at home in the kitchen and was a fantastic cook.



She lived a long, joyful, happy life. She kept her beautiful and sweet personality until she passed despite her illness. She was truly loved by her children and husband who never left her side and always made sure she had the best care. What more could you ask for?



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Harold E. Koon, Jr.; daughters Kristy Tyler, husband Eric of Memphis, TN, and Sally Koon of Georgetown, SC, son Keith Spencer, and Deborah of Villa Rica, GA; sisters Betty Ballard of Natchez, MS and Joyce Bragg of Humble, TX; grandson Harrison Tyler. Special friends and caregivers Anita Callaway and Mariah Spinola.



Graveside services were held by the Rev. Dr. Albert Allen on Friday, March 25, 11:00 AM at Newberry Memorial Gardens, 15127 CR Koon Highway, Newberry, SC.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://act.alz.org/donate.



